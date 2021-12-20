CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is hosting a workshop for beginner maple producers next month.
It’s scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in CCE’s 480 N. Main St. office.
Whether a homeowner with a few maple trees in the yard or a landowner with a woodlot containing many maple trees, the steps and process for making maple syrup are the same.
Aaron Wightman, maple specialist and co-director of the Cornell University Maple Program, will be the presenter. He will provide an overview of the essential skills and knowledge to successfully collect sap, produce sellable, grade-A maple syrup, and produce value-added products such as maple cream.
The workshop will include a combination of hands-on activities, classroom learning and a live demonstration.
The cost is $10 per family or farm. Advance registration is required by Jan. 24.
To reserve a spot, contact CCE of Ontario County at (585) 394-3977, ext. 427, or nea8@cornell.edu with your name, address and phone number.