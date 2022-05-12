WATKINS GLEN — Watkins Glen Area Chamber members and community members are invited to Farm Sanctuary, the country’s first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization, on May 18, from 5-7 p.m. for a special program entitled Compassionate Connections.
The event showcases the rescued animals that spend their days at Farm Sanctuary, digging in the dirt, basking in the sun, and napping in straw. Farm Sanctuary is at 3100 Aikens Road, Watkins Glen. Reservations are required and may be made online at https://tinyurl.com/WGC-FarmSanc-Reg. All proceeds benefit Farm Sanctuary.
“At Farm Sanctuary, each animal is given the freedom and attention needed to both recover and thrive,” said Brenda Bomysoad, director of the Sanctuary Experience. “We are home to more than 700 rescued cows, pigs, turkeys and other farm animals, each with their own special odds-defying story. The tour will give participants insight into the realities farm animals face in our modern food system.”
During the hour-long tour, guests will have the opportunity to meet the team at Farm Sanctuary and mingle with fellow Chamber members, community leaders, and the public. Refreshments will be provided by Grandma’s Kitchen, and wine and beer will be provided by Atwater Vineyards and Grist Iron Brewing Company.
Program Details:
5 p.m. — Registration and check-in, food and drinks available for guests, Sanctuary Shop open.
5:45 p.m. — Welcome remarks with Brenda Bomysoad, director of Sanctuary Experience; animal care staff; and Watkins Glen Area Chamber Executive Director, Nigar Hale
6-7 p.m. — Sanctuary tours.