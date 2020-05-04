U-Pick is a critical direct marketing approach for many of the area’s small farms and provides customers with a unique connection to fresh produce grown close to home.
The Cornell Small Farms Program has information available for farmers as they get ready for this year’s u-pick season. In light of what we understand about the spread of COVID-19, new management practices will be needed to protect farm personnel and customers. These practices will require some planning and possibly additional staffing.
Cornell’s set of best management practices for operating a u-pick farm during COVID-19 was developed by Cornell Berry Specialist Marvin Pritts, Elizabeth Bihn of Produce Safety Alliance, ENY Horticulture Team Berry Specialist Laura McDermott and Harvest NY Berry Specialist Esther Kibbe.
These best practices focus on handwashing, physical distancing, and sanitation of surfaces. There are several tactics that should be implemented before the season begins. Developing a clear communication strategy with your customers will be central to making sure that everyone understands, before they arrive at the farm, that farmers and customers are in this together.
The online Best Management Practices will be updated weekly based upon any new guidance received from the state Department of Ag and Markets and the state Department of Health. A PDF version is available for download to share with staff.
Visit Cornell Small Farms Online at smallfarmsprogram@cornell.edu.