Central to the mission of the Cornell Small Farms Program is that anyone who wants to operate a small farm in New York state has access to appropriate information, resources and networks to grow their farm and business.
In 2006, CSFP launched its beginning farmer training effort with Cornell Cooperative Extension colleagues. Online courses and in-person learning opportunities are provided along with a robust suite of online resources, and connections to CCE educators and other service providers who can help. Since then, more than 30,000 beginning farmers have received assistance in starting to turn their dreams into reality. Also created in recent years has been Farm Ops, a project to support military veterans interested in agriculture, and LatinX farmer training offerings.
Now, Cornell is announcing the Equitable Farm Futures Initiative with the support from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. With this funding, specialized training and support for unique communities of small-scale and beginning farmers in NYS have been created and expanded.
This Initiative will expand educational resources and training to support Spanish-first and bilingual aspiring and active farmers, including:
Target education and coaching on farm business and financial management for all small-scale farmers, especially those in their start-up years;
Foster new partnerships and collaborations with other NYS service providers to strengthen support for diverse new farmers;
Equitable Farm Futures will become the centerpiece of efforts to increase the diversity of farmers in New York.
In the coming weeks and months, Cornell will announce new educational opportunities, developed in partnership with CCE and other state-based service providers. These opportunities will be open to all st farmers statewide.
“We welcome your questions and comments, and encourage you to reach out to us with any questions about this exciting initiative,” said Anu Rangarajan, Director of the Cornell Small Farms Program. “Stay tuned for opportunities to join us as we work toward a more robust, resilient and inclusive small farm community here in New York!”
Contact Rangarajan at ar47@cornell.edu.