SENECA FALLS — The state DEC pesticide recertification training to be offered at the 2019 Empire Farm Days on Aug. 6 to 8 will now include DEC credits for all certified applicators.
The free, one-hour training will be offered daily at 1 p.m. in the Lot 919 building at the showgrounds.
This DEC-taught pesticide recertification training includes an overview of the New York state rules and regulations as well as a brief overview of the federal regulations relating to the application of pesticides in New York state. Instructors will highlight the Worker Protection Standard and such requirements as mandatory respiratory fit testing and training, application exclusion zones, and annual worker and handler training.
One hour of DEC credit is available to attendees with a Pesticide Certification ID Card who sign in on time and sign out on completion of the program to receive a certificate. Those applicators in attendance will be awarded 1 Core Credit. Those not yet certified will learn how to qualify to make pesticide applications. Personnel will be available at the booth at Lot 919 to answer any pesticide-related questions and informational materials will be available throughout the show.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 7, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Admission is free; parking is $10 per vehicle.
For daily schedules and more information visit www.empirefarmdays.com or call (877) 697-7837.
