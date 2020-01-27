FULTON — Empire Drone Co. has received a Part 137 certification from the FAA, allowing it to spray crops by drone.
There are several advantages over traditional spraying methods when crops are sprayed by drone.
• Cost: Spraying drones help growers save on equipment, application and labor.
• Time: Spraying drones dramatically cut down on time and traffic in the field.
• Health: Remote spraying reduces an applicator’s exposure to potentially harmful chemicals. The spot spraying accuracy of drone can also reduce the amount of run-off into the environment.
“We are incredibly excited to be one of the first companies in New York to be given the go-ahead by the FAA to spray crops with drones,” said Sean Falconer, partner at Empire Drone Co. “This new spraying service, in combination with our agricultural drone sensors and spraying drone sales offerings, help make us the one-stop-shop drone resource for agricultural professionals in New York state and beyond.”
Spraying drones can cover up to 24 acres per hour. They are flown either autonomously in a grid or they can be flown manually for spot spraying. The drones are able to maintain a consistent elevation a few feet above a field with the help of an onboard radar system. The prop-wash effect from the drone’s propellers effectively forces inputs down and around each plant.
This new type of aerial application service is fast and delivers inputs at the precise point where they are needed. This vastly increases overall efficiency when spraying by drone when compared to traditional application methods.
To learn more about Empire Drone Co., the drones they have to offer, and its new spraying services, visit empiredroneco.com/ or email at sales@empiredroneco.com.