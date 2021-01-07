SYRACUSE — Despite the pandemic, New York state fruit and vegetable growers will have access to expert educational resources spanning many different agricultural topics at next week’s Empire State Producers Expo.
The expo will be held Jan. 12-15, and all sessions will be virtual on Zoom, which will allow attendees to view the presentations from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The event will feature educational sessions led by regional and national experts from Cornell University and beyond.
“Our Expo organizers really stepped up this year in terms of sessions and topics,” said organizer Steve Reiners, professor and chairman in the horticulture section at Cornell.
In addition to traditional sessions focused on commodities such as berries, sweet corn, snap beans, onions and hemp, there will be sessions on high tunnels, soil health and greenhouse crops. This year the Expo will offer six sessions focused on IPM — or integrated pest management — for vine and cole crops. Also new are two sessions aimed at the latest in weed control techniques along with a session focused solely on white mold disease.
A virtual experience may not be able to match the excitement of in-person meetings, but organizers say the quality and quantity of educational resources has been maintained.
“With speakers unable to travel, it has given us the ability to bring in experts from around the country, who can share their expertise,” Reiners said. “In some cases, we have speakers that we have tried to get for years but were unavailable as they could not commit to the travel. This year we have them.”
Access to this year’s Empire State Producers Expo can be gained by registering online at https://nysvga.org/expo .
The Empire State Producers Expo is sponsored by the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, Inc. Founded in 1911, the association is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in New York state, serving commercial fresh market, storage and processing vegetable growers.