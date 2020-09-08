GEDDES — Despite the cancellation of the Great New York State Fair, the iconic 800-pound butter sculpture associated with the event was brought to life at the state fairgrounds and unveiled virtually last week.
“Nourishing Our Future,” the American Dairy Association’s 52nd annual North East Butter Sculpture, pays tribute to those who ensure our children are nourished and learning — whether in school or at home — including dairy farmers, school nutrition staff, teachers and parents.
The two-sided, butter masterpiece depicts a dairy farmer providing milk to a child learning from home with his mother and “virtual” teacher, present in the laptop screen, to a child learning in school, with a school nutrition worker delivering a meal tray to the classroom. Both settings illustrate the vital contributions and commitment to “nourishing our future,” wherever children learn by dairy farmers and school nutrition teams.
“Despite uncertain times, you can rest assured that dairy farmers will continue to do what we have always done, 365 days a year — care for our cows and produce milk and dairy products to feed our communities,” said Lisa Porter of Porterdale Farms in Adams Center, Jefferson County. “Children need nourishment to thrive in the classroom and beyond, and dairy farmers have long been advocates for school meal programs that increase student access to nutritious foods.”
“This year’s sculpture fittingly recognizes all of our food responders, from our dairy farmers to our school food workers, who work hard every day, despite these challenging times, to ensure that our students are being provided nutritious, healthy food,” added state Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Commissioner Richard Ball.
The sculpture was constructed over a 10-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pa., using more than 800 pounds of “scrap butter” — butter from damaged packaging or similar circumstances that make it unsuitable for sale and consumption — from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York. This is the 18th consecutive year Victor and Pelton have created the fair’s butter sculpture.
The butter sculpture can be viewed on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page.
After the sculpture is deconstructed, the “scrap butter” will be transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, Livingston County, where it will be responsibly recycled in a methane digester and converted into renewable energy.