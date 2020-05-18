ROMULUS — New York State Clean hand sanitizer is available free to farms by New York state. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County will distribute the hand sanitizer to Seneca County farms and other agricultural businesses between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19. This is the second distribution with another to be announced in the near future.
Farms and agricultural businesses wishing to receive New York State Clean hand sanitizer, which is only available in one gallon pump containers at this event, should register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/CCESenecaSanitizer_245 to reserve quantities needed for themselves, their workers, and customers who may be shopping at their farm stands and agricultural businesses. Quantities of sanitizer requested may be adjusted before pick-up to ensure adequate supplies are available to as many farms and their employees and customers as possible. The one gallon container will easily transfer into other hand held spray bottles for easy application.
NYS Clean hand sanitizer is a 75 percent alcohol-based sanitizer exceeding CDC recommended concentration. It is highly flammable and needs to be stored away from flame and direct source of heat. It is not drinkable and should not be in contact with food. NYS Clean is more liquid than a typical gel hand sanitizer and it is recommended for use by both farm employees and any customers agricultural business may serve.
At the time of registration, farms will be able to choose a 30-minute time interval to allow for social distancing and to limit wait times. The location for pick up will be provided when registration is completed with a reply email.
Farms interested in picking-up hand sanitizer should complete the online registration with farm contact information, requested quantity, and time for pick up. If you are unable to access the internet, call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109 for a return call to register. Questions can also be emailed to seneca@cornell.edu.
One person per vehicle is requested during pick up. Wear a face mask and remain in your vehicle. Extension staff will load the sanitizer and will be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks to keep everyone safe.