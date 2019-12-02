PENN YAN — A cow comfort workshop at Tiestall barns will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Daryl Z. Martin’s Farm, 2086 Havens Corners Road.
Cow comfort workshops are an educational program for farmers, employees and agriservice professionals who work directly with dairy cows. The workshops will cover economics of improving cow comfort, stall design and management, stocking density, heat abatement and effects on production. The program will be held on farm with a combination of presentations, demonstrations, farm walk-throughs and discussion.
Topics to be Discussed:
• Why do we care about cow comfort?
• Economics of cow comfort
• Barn and stall design
• Ventilation and heat abatement
• Cow comfort assessment tool
• Tour host farm and do cow comfort assessment
The featured speaker is Lindsay Ferlito of the North Country Regional Ag Team. Ferlito previously worked for the Novus C.O.W.S. Program, conducting on-farm cow comfort assessments and providing farmers with herd-specific feedback.
This free program is only possible because of the generous support of the NY Farm Viability Institute, ABS, Keystone Mills, Select Sires Trouw Nutrition, and Eastview Veterinary Clinic. To register, contact Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040 ext. 138 or bls238@cornell.edu or to register online visi nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/events.php.
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in these 10 northwest New York counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.