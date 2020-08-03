Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...EAST CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTH CENTRAL ONTARIO COUNTIES... AT 737 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR FAIRPORT, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... EAST ROCHESTER, WEBSTER, FAIRPORT, BRIGHTON, ONTARIO, PENFIELD, NEWARK, MARION, PALMYRA AND WALWORTH. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 90 NEAR EXIT 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH