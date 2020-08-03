SYRACUSE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in New York is hosting two meetings about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and the second will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is available to farmers and ranchers whose commodity prices have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. The meetings will highlight program information and discuss the application process.
Both meetings will present the same material, they are just being offered at two separate times to provide producers options on which to attend. The meetings will be available to attend online or with a conference call phone number. Email Lynnette.wright@usda.gov to receive a calendar invite to the webinars.
The Agency is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program through Aug. 28. To find the latest information on the program, eligible crops, payment rates, application and payment calculator, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
People with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Lynnette Wright at (315) 477-6309 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, by Aug. 4.