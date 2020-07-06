The Ontario County Office for the Aging will be distributing Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is intended to give low-income seniors the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Each coupon booklet contains five $4 coupons for a total value of $20. The coupons are valid through Nov. 30 at participating farmers markets.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, farmers market coupons will be distributed via drive-thru distribution sites. Masks are required. The schedule is posted at co.ontario.ny.us/aging.
Coupon booklets are available to eligible seniors on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last. Eligible Ontario County seniors need to be at least 60 years of age, and affirm they are low income based on one or more of the following criteria:
A gross monthly income at or below:
• One person household $1,968/month
• Two person household $2,658/month
• Three person household $3,349/month
or currently receiving or eligible to receive SSI, public assistance, or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
Drive-thru sites:
Tuesday, July 7
— Veteran’s Park 6910 Routes 5&20, Bloomfield; 10 a.m. to noon
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 10 a.m. to noon
— Victor Farm Market Village Hall Parking Lot, 60 E. Main St., Victor; 3 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
— Linnie Lou’s Ice Cream, 8665 Route 21, Naples; 10 a.m. to noon
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 10 a.m. to noon
Friday, July 10
— Thompson Apartments, 120 Main St., Canandaigua. 9 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, June 14
— Lyceum Apartments, 150 Lyceum St., Bldg. 2, Geneva; 1 to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 10 a.m. to noon
— Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington; 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 10 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, July 21
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 10 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, July 22
— Office for the Aging, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua; 1 to 3 p.m.
Wear a mask and take your own pen to sign.
Registration is required for the 3019 County Complex drive-thru site; call (585) 396-4417. All other sites are first-come first-served.