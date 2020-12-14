Due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team has decided to transition the 2021 Corn Congress into a virtual conference scheduled for Jan. 6-7.
The conference will be held using Zoom. Pre-Registration is required. 2.5 DEC Points are available and CCA Credits also are available. The cost is $45 per person, which includes both days; $30 per person, if enrolled in NWNY Team.
Pre-registration is open on the NWNY Team’s website, https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/. Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
On Jan. 7 guest speaker Dr. Tony J. Vyn will present: Tricky Keys to Growing Big Corn. He is a Professor of Agronomy and the Henry A. Wallace Chair in Crop Sciences in the Department of Agronomy at Purdue University.
He grew up on a hog and cash crop farm near Chatham in Southwestern Ontario, Canada, studied at the University of Guelph and was a faculty member at the same university from 1987 until he left for Purdue in 1998.
Vyn advises several graduate students in research focused on understanding the interactions of tillage, crop rotation, plant density, and/or nutrient placement systems with the physiology of crop response. His current investigations include corn hybrid and plant density comparisons at multiple N rates to better understand kernel component changes during reproductive growth that will lead to higher yields and higher nutrient recovery efficiencies. He has evaluated practical management options focusing on tillage comparisons, nutrient banding, and in-season nutrient applications for corn.
Vyn has enjoyed engaging with farmers and crop consultants plus serving as co-chair of the Indiana Crop Adviser Conference since 2003.
Additional topics to be discussed by Cornell researchers include:
Pigweed ID Tricks of the Trade: Update on Herbicide Resistance in NY
Early Season Seed Corn Pests & Seed Treatments
Corn Disease Updates: Identification and Management
Turning Yield Data into Action: How Much Yield Do We Give Up on Headlands?
Importance of Pheromone Trapping for Black Cutworm, Armyworm and Western Bean Cutworm
Are Corn Nematodes Robbing Your Corn Yield?
To view the full conference agenda and to register online, visit : https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/
With questions, contact Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040 x138
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in nine northwest New York counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.