Due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team has decided to transition the 2021 Forage Congress into a virtual conference scheduled for March 11.
It will be held via Zoom. Pre-Registration is required. Cost: $25 per person. Pre-registration is now open on the NWNY Team’s website, https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/. Registration closes March 9.
Topics and agenda include:
10-10:30 a.m. — The Economic Costs of Loading & Mixing, Jason Karszes, PRO-DAIRY, Cornell University.
10:35-11:05 a.m. — Improving Harvest Management, Joe Lawrence, PRO-DAIRY, Cornell University & Tom Kilcer, Advanced Ag Solutions (recording).
11:10-11:40 a.m. — Nutritive Value and Yield of Reduced-Lignin Alfalfa Cultivars in Monoculture & Binary Mixtures with Perennial Grass, Dr. Jerry Cherney, Cornell University.
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Cover Crop Adoption on Dairy Farms, Dr. Virginia Moore, Cornell University.
With questions, contact Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040 x138
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in these nine northwest New York counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.