Due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team has decided to adjust the 2021 Soybean and Small Grains Congress into a virtual conference scheduled for Feb. 10-11.
The conference will be held using Zoom. Pre-Registration is required. 2.5 DEC Points are available and CCA Credits also are available. Cost: $45 per person, includes both days. $30 per person, if enrolled in NWNY Team. Pre-registration is now open on the NWNY Team’s website, https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/. Registration closes February 8, 2021.
Schedules and topics to be discussed include:
Feb. 10
9:30 to 9:55 a.m. — Check-in
10 to 10:30 a.m. — Soybean Weed Control Updates with Michael Hunter, Cornell Cooperative Extension, NNY Team
10:30 to 11 a.m. — Precision Planting Wheat with Dennis Pennington, Wheat Systems Specialist, Michigan State University
11 to 11:30 a.m. — How to Grow 140 Bushel Wheat with Dwight Bartle, Wheat Producer, Brown City, Michigan
11:30 to noon — Soybean Cyst Nematode — Tracking and Managing the New Threat to NY Soybean Production with Jaime Cummings, NYS IPM Program, Cornell University
Feb. 11
9:30 to 9:55 a.m. — Check-in
10 to 11 a.m. — Getting Your Best Soybean and Wheat Yields with Dr. Shawn Conley, Soybean & Wheat Specialist, University of Wisconsin
11 to 11:30 a.m. — On-Farm Soybean Research Networks: What are We Learning? With Del Voight, Soybean Specialist, Penn State Extension
11:30 to noon — NY Small Grains Updates with Mike Stanyard, Cornell Cooperative Extension, NWNY Team
To view the full conference agenda and to register online, visit https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/
With question contact Brandie Waite at: (585) 343-3040 x138
The Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a partnership between Cornell University and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations serving dairy, livestock, and field crop farm businesses and supporting industries in these nine northwest New York counties: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming.