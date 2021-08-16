New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week joined the Sand County Foundation in announcing the annual Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM)-Leopold Conservation Award.
Table Rock Farm of Castile, along with the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District, has been selected for the distinguished award, which honors a farmer for its extraordinary efforts to protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
Table Rock Farm is a family-owned, 1,150 cow dairy farm. The farm produces almost 33 million pounds of milk annually, which is made into Great Lakes cheeses in Cuba, Allegany County. The family also grows 1,800 acres of corn and alfalfa to feed its herd. The family is deeply dedicated to environmental stewardship and uses an innovative manure storage system, crop rotation, conservation tillage and cover crops to promote soil health, prevent erosion and protect water quality.
Farm owner Meghan Hauser and her late father, Willard De Golyer, began working with the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District in 2003 to complete the first tiers of the AEM program. To improve water quality, a series of grass waterways and underground outlets have been installed to collect leachate from silage bunkers and divert runoff from the roofs of farm buildings.
A special event celebrating Table Rock Farm was held today and attended by the Department, Sand County Foundation, award sponsors American Farmland Trust, the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District, and other members of the agricultural community. Table Rock Farm will also be featured in a video that promotes the farm’s award-winning conservation practices.
In 2020, New York’s longstanding Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Award joined forces with the nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award® program. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award (LCA) recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on working land. The award is presented to landowners in 23 states.
Earlier this year, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts were encouraged to identify and nominate the best examples of conservation success in their district. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Among the many outstanding landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Greenfield Farms LLC of Skaneateles in Onondaga County, and Honorone Farm of Canajoharie in Montgomery County. Last year’s recipient was Sang Lee Farms in Suffolk County.
“Congratulations to Meghan Hauser, Maureen De Golyer and the entire Table Rock Farm family for their dedication to agriculture and to their focus on protecting the environment,” Ball said. “The family has a long history of implementing practices that help conserve soil health and water quality. Their innovation and pride in their work, as well as their commitment to educating their community, are exemplary of the AEM-Leopold mission.”
“Our entire farm family is grateful for the AEM Leopold Award,” Hauser said. “It both recognizes the work we strive to do today, and the cumulative efforts of generations of Table Rock team members whose choices formed the core ethics of how we care for cows and how we work the land. We are pleased to be part of farms across New York State making sustainable choices every day to preserve soil health and water resources for future generations.”
For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.