Last week, state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball encouraged members of New York’s agricultural industry to apply for the $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. Grants are available for eligible small businesses that have revenues up to $2.5 million and are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.
“This grant program provides an opportunity for our food and beverage producers, our farmers, and our growers to access some much-needed capital to help recover their losses and rebuild their businesses,” Ball said.
Empire State Development and Lendistry, the minority-led Community Development Financial Institution that was selected to administer the program, are accepting and reviewing applications on a rolling basis. There is no deadline at this time. Questions about the program can be directed to Lendistry at (877) 721-0097.
For additional information go to esd.ny.gov/business-pandemic-recovery-initiative.