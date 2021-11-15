SYRACUSE — The New York State Agricultural Society will host the 190th Annual Meeting and Agricultural Forum on Jan. 6 at the Syracuse OnCenter.
Traditionally the oldest and largest meeting of its kind in the state, the forum returns in-person in 2022, bringing together representatives from all sectors of the agri-food system and natural resource industry.
The focus be on “Growing a Greener Planet,” with panelists and speakers discussing research, technology, and policy-making that will help fight climate change and provide economic opportunities for stakeholders. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver the 2022 State of Agriculture Address.
“I am pleased we will all be able to gather in person once again at the annual Agricultural Society Meeting and Forum,” Ball said in a release. “We will be discussing the impacts of climate change on our farmers and the agricultural industry. I thank the New York State Agricultural Society for making this upcoming year’s meeting and forum possible and look forward to these important discussions on policy areas that are a priority for the State.”
The Morning Keynote session at 9 will welcome A.G. Kawamura, a third generation produce grower and shipper as well as former Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture. He also is the founding co-chair of Solutions from the Land, a nationally recognized non-profit that is developing innovative and sustainable climate smart collaborations for 21st century agriculture.
At 10:30 a.m., Suzanne Hunt, who is the seventh generation on her family’s farm and 40-year-old sustainable winery, and Brian Steinmuller from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, will discuss issues and strategy that are driving environmental and climate change policy in Albany.
The afternoon session at 2:15 p.m. will welcome Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean Benjamin Houlton, who will moderate a panel on agriculture’s decarbonization opportunities. Panelists include Tristan Brown, Associate Professor of Energy Resource Economics and Director of the Bioeconomy Development Institute at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry; Aaron Ristow, Agricultural Stewardship Program Manager at American Farmland Trust who is leading the Genesee River Watershed Demo Farm Network; and Tinia Pina, founder and CEO of Re-Nuble, Inc., an agricultural technology company headquartered in New York City.
Following the panel presentation, Ball, in his annual State of Agriculture Address, will report on the state’s ongoing efforts to support New York’s farmers and agricultural businesses to incorporate best practices to protect the environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change. He also will discuss the state’s role on the New York State Climate Action Council, a 22-member committee that will prepare a Scoping Plan to achieve the state’s clean energy and climate agenda.
Mark Modzeleski, President of the New York State Agricultural Society, said, “Over the past two years, our industry has navigated unprecedented waters as people across the globe have struggled with a multitude of pandemic challenges. While markets and supply will continue to ebb and flow, the forecast on climate change and how the agri-food system and natural resource industry will be impacted by emerging policy, new technology, and consumer demand is still unclear. I’m looking forward to our Jan. 6 Forum to talk about ‘Growing a Greener Planet’ and how agriculturists will play a concerted new role in carbon harvesting.”
Honorees in eight award categories also will be recognized, individuals and businesses who have lifted the state’s agricultural and food industry to new heights in terms of environmental stewardship, consumer outreach, farm safety, and the production of quality, safe food.
The honors will be presented in eight categories including:
Ag Promotion, Business of the Year, Next Generation Farmer, Farm Safety, Ag Journalism, FFA Chapter of the Year, Distinguished Service Citation, and Century & Bicentennial Farms.
The full day’s program and registration information are available at www.nysagsociety.org or contact Executive Secretary Ann Noble Shephard at ann@nysagsociety.org or (315) 727-5449.