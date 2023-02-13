LYONS — The Wayne County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board will present a public workshop on the economic impact of agriculture and related industries to the Wayne County economy on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. The workshop will take place in the 2nd floor Conference Room at the Wayne County Office Building, 9 Pearl St.
The meeting is available to attend in person or via Zoom. Registration is required.
The county’s planning consultant, LaBella Associates, will present relevant economic data, describe the linkages between agricultural production and other industrial sectors in Wayne County, and facilitate a discussion to identify ways to support the agricultural economy.
The presentation will include:
• Summary of the total amount of direct sales generated by farms and related businesses, the number of jobs, the value of employee compensation
• Comparisons of the economic impacts from various types of farming, processing, storage and distribution, agriculture services and other agriculture-related industries
• Comparison of the “multiplier effect” of various types of agricultural production and related industries — a measure of how much each sector generates jobs and incomes in other sectors
• Analysis of the economic linkages between farms and related industries in Wayne County, including supply chain businesses, processors, distribution, and buyers
• Identification of industry sectors with potential for growth
Following the presentation, participants will discuss potential approaches to retain and increase the economic benefit of agriculture and potential opportunities for businesses.
For more information on other agriculture related programs visit our Agriculture Development pages or contact Ora Rothfuss. Phone: 315-946-7692 ORothfuss@co.wayne.ny.us