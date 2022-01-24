New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week announced that applications are open for New York State’s 2022 Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Leopold Conservation Award.
Presented by the Sand County Foundation, the award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for extraordinary achievement in environmental stewardship. The $10,000 award is provided by the Sand County Foundation, in partnership with the Department, American Farmland Trust, and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“New York’s AEM-Leopold Conservation award is a great way to honor our state’s farmers who work so hard to protect our environment, preserve and promote soil health and water quality, and leave the land better than they found it,” Ball said in a release. “I thank the Sand County Foundation and all of our partners for their teamwork in awarding on-farm environmental efforts in New York State, and encourage eligible farms to work with their local Soil and Water Conservation District to apply.”
Named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage. The Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 23 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.
Applications for the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are now being accepted, with county Soil and Water Conservation Districts applying on behalf of farms. Eligible candidates successfully incorporate AEM Best Management Practices into the management of the farm, which also assist the landowner in meeting business and environmental goals. Applicants should demonstrate conservation leadership and outreach in the agricultural sector and be an inspiration to other landowners.
Applications must be received by the Department by May 1. Interested candidates should contact their local county Soil and Water Conservation District to learn more. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.