State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Thursday that applications are being accepted for New York state’s 2021 Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Leopold Conservation Award.
Presented by the Sand County Foundation, the award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for extraordinary achievement in environmental stewardship. The $10,000 award is provided by the Sand County Foundation, in partnership with the Department, American Farmland Trust, and Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“The prestigious New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers who are committed to protecting the environment through the preservation of soil and water and leaving the land better than how they found it,” Ball said. “We thank the Sand County Foundation for collaborating with us to host this most distinguished award and look forward to honoring this year’s winners.”
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. Eligible candidates successfully incorporate AEM Best Management Practices on the farm, which assist the landowner in meeting environmental and business goals that ensure long-term viability for future generations.
Applications are now being accepted, with county Soil and Water Conservation Districts applying on behalf of the farm. Applicants should demonstrate conservation leadership and outreach in the agricultural sector and be an inspiration to other landowners.
Applications must be received by the state Department of Ag and Markets by April 1. They will be reviewed by an independent panel of conservation leaders. Interested candidates should contact their local county Soil and Water Conservation District. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The AEM-Leopold Conservation Award Program in New York is made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, Sand County Foundation, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell Cooperative Extension, The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation, Farm Credit East, the New York State Agribusiness Association, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The first New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award recipient, Sang Lee Farms of Peconic, was selected in September 2020.
“Recipients of this award are real life examples of conservation-minded agriculture. These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system and rural economy,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.
Christopher Watkins, Cornell Cooperative Extension director, said, “Cornell Cooperative Extension is proud to help the Sand County Foundation recognize New York’s wonderful farm families’ commitment to environmental sustainability. New York’s farmers have a strong legacy of producing local foods while working hand in hand to protect the land, stewarding it for the next generation of farmers.”
The Leopold Conservation Award is a competitive award that recognizes landowner achievement in voluntary conservation. Sand County Foundation presents the award in California, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and in New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont).