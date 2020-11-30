State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced recently the members of the Produce Traceability Blue Ribbon Task Force. The task force is made up of New York farmers and representatives from produce distributors and retailers and was first announced as part of Gov. Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State address to build on New York’s leadership in food safety practices.
It will review and make recommendations to further advance New York’s tracking and tracing system for produce grown in the state. An improved system will help consumers to more easily identify where products were grown and processed and allow the state to more quickly trace the origin of a product during foodborne illness investigations.
“We look forward to the work of this taskforce as a next step in the evolution of our food safety mission,” Ball said. “Food safety is everyone’s business, and this task force consists of all parts of the produce supply chain — from the farmer that grows our fruits and vegetables to the distribution center that sorts and/or bags it to the retailer who sells it. Understanding the sophisticated tracking systems that are already in place and how those systems communicate throughout the supply chain is key to supporting our farms, strengthening our food system, and reducing foodborne illness.”
Currently the Food and Drug Administration does not require a tracing system for produce. Unlike manufactured products, which are traceable through serial numbers, consumers generally cannot identify where fresh produce was grown. In addition to the health and safety risks, this is costly to the entire supply chain, from the producers to retailers. The task force will analyze today’s existing tracking and tracing system, identify potential gaps and areas in need of improvement, and recommend uniform operating standards and practices for each point of the supply chain.
One of the members of the Task Force is Dr. Elizabeth Bihn of the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences