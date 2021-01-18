NEW YORK — Capalino, a strategy consulting and government relations firm, and the New York Wine & Grape Foundation are partnering to advance sustainability in the New York state wine industry. The industry — from grape growing to wine bottle sales — generates an annual economic impact of $6.65 billion in the state.
The NYW&G Foundation promotes New York wines, grape juice and table grapes, and sponsors research to enhance quality, productivity, and sustainability. New York is working to build a sustainable economic future through forward-thinking policies and partnerships. Sustainable vineyard practices are widely regarded as essential to reduce environmental impact and improve the quality of wine in New York.
Capalino is partnering with the Foundation to build a business plan to launch a statewide vineyard sustainability certification program.
“We’re thrilled to the The New York Wine & Grape Foundation launch a statewide viticulture sustainability program to meet the growing demand for sustainably-produced wines in New York,” Capalino President Travis Terry said in a news release. “This certification will provide an opportunity to leverage the Foundation’s recent ‘Boldly, NY’ rebrand while promoting its members’ leadership in the development of on-farm conservation practices.”
This viticultural sustainability program is important because it will highlight the sustainable practices New York grape growers have already adopted, while providing guidance on how to advance their sustainability efforts consistently. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority, and a private matching grant from John Ingle of Ingle Vineyards and Heron Hill Winery.
“We are excited to partner with Capalino,” said Foundation Director Sam Filler. “Capalino’s team brings relevant business and sustainability experience to develop a business plan that will serve as the basis for the launch of a statewide viticulture sustainability program.”
This partnership between Capalino and the Foundation to build a sustainability certificate program follows Capalino’s prior work helping the Foundation build export programs to expand the presence of New York wines globally. The sustainability certificate program will help protect the environment, while also driving revenue growth for vineyards and grape growers because consumers are interested in purchasing sustainable products and willing to pay more for them.
Both organizations recently launched new brand identities and services to expand their impact in New York. The NYW&G Foundation launched its “Boldly, NY” rebranding in 2019 reflecting the industry’s growth, the foundation’s approach, and New York’s emerging status among other wine regions.
For more on the Wine & Grape Foundation, visit www.newyorkwines.org.