State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball Tuesday announced the results of a report on how to improve the resiliency of the state’s food supply.
The report was compiled by members of the New York Food Supply Working Group made up of New York State Council on Hunger and Food Policy members; farmers; representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Empire State Development, and Cornell University; and other institutional and industry stakeholders representing a wide swath of the state’s agricultural community.
Beginning last March, the group collaborated to provide recommendations to the state to improve the resiliency and self-reliance of the state’s farm and food supply chain.
“The importance of having a strong, local agricultural and food system became very evident in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ball said. “As we saw a need for greater resiliency and flexibility in our food system statewide, it became clear that this was an issue that called for thorough, thoughtful examination. The report issued today does just that. I thank the farmers, food industry businesses, and other stakeholders who gave their valuable input during the creation of this report and look forward to implementing these recommendations as we continue to strengthen New York agriculture and prepare for any challenges that may face our state moving forward.”
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight said, “Agriculture and agribusiness are vital to New York’s economy, and we as a State have the resources and capacity to improve food supply resiliency. Working together with our partners at Agriculture and Markets, Cornell, and the state’s farm industry, we can follow the recommendations of the working group to build a stronger food supply chain.”
Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, also lauded the report.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused incredible upheaval to our society, including disruptions to food systems that New York communities rely on for access to fresh vegetables, fruits, and food products,” he said. “While New York alone cannot solve intractable issues related to global supply chain challenges, this report puts forth science-based recommendations for the policies and investments necessary to strengthen our state and local food systems for the long term. At Cornell CALS, we look forward to ongoing close partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Markets and our state’s farm and food communities in building a more resilient food network supplied by vibrant and economically healthy local farms.”
The final report outlines recommendations in 12 major areas, including strengthening coordination between local, state, federal, and private stakeholders; developing urban agriculture and focusing on food justice; strengthening and reimagining existing food availability programs; embedding equity into New York’s farm and food system; ensuring labor availability and immigration reform; and others. The report is available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-state-food-supply-resiliency-report.
The Working Group solicited public comment last spring to inform its final report. Comments were invited by all interested parties and were specifically welcomed from representatives of the food supply chain from different regions of the state, including women and minority-owned and small and family-owned businesses and farms; organic and conventional farmers; food processors; retail food businesses; food transporters; and many other stakeholders.
More information about the New York State Food Supply Working Group is available on the Department’s website.