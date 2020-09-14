ITHACA — The Cornell Maple Program is offering six free online workshops this fall. Each session begins at 7 p.m.
Each course features a selection of self-guided materials including narrated presentations, videos and articles, followed by a live question-and-answer session.
The schedule:
Sept. 23 — Assessing your sugarbush and maintaining forest health.
Sept. 30 — Maple confections and new product opportunities.
Oct. 14 — Setting up a maple-tubing system.
Oct. 28 — Strategies for regenerating a healthy sugarbush.
Nov. 11 — Tips for top-quality, high-flavor syrup.
Nov. 24 — Maximizing production in your sap-collection system.
Those registering will be directed to a website for downloading course materials. These materials will be made available two weeks prior to the question-and-answer sessions.
Registration information is available at www.cornellmaple.com.
For questions and additional information, contact Aaron Wightman at arw6@cornell.edu.