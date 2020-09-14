ITHACA — The Cornell Maple Program is offering six free online workshops this fall. Each session begins at 7 p.m.

Each course features a selection of self-guided materials including narrated presentations, videos and articles, followed by a live question-and-answer session.

The schedule:

Sept. 23 — Assessing your sugarbush and maintaining forest health.

Sept. 30 — Maple confections and new product opportunities.

Oct. 14 — Setting up a maple-tubing system.

Oct. 28 — Strategies for regenerating a healthy sugarbush.

Nov. 11 — Tips for top-quality, high-flavor syrup.

Nov. 24 — Maximizing production in your sap-collection system.

Those registering will be directed to a website for downloading course materials. These materials will be made available two weeks prior to the question-and-answer sessions.

Registration information is available at www.cornellmaple.com.

For questions and additional information, contact Aaron Wightman at arw6@cornell.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...