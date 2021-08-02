The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced last week that the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board has issued an Invitation for Proposals for dairy and research promotion projects, as part of its $15 million checkoff fund. The invitation solicits proposals for marketing, promotion, and research projects that focus on increasing consumer demand for New York-produced fluid milk and dairy products and further ensuring dairy product safety.
Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the DPO Advisory Board. Project proposals may not promote a specific brand or trade name.
To be considered for funding, applications are due Sept 1. Applications and additional information can be found on the Department’s website.
Funding is made available directly from New York State dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act, and is intended to help dairy farmers and processors further their reach to both domestic and international markets.
The DPO Advisory Board met on July 16 to finalize its priorities and goals for 2022. The Board identified nine goals to guide its work in boosting the dairy industry in New York State. The goals are:
Increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by youth (lunches, breakfasts, and other offerings)