CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will host a Cut Flower Science Speaker Series featuring:
— Jud Reid, Cornell Vegetable Program and Harvest New York, talking about Growing in High Tunnels (March 12)
— Bryan Brown, NYS Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell, talking about Integrated Weed Management (March 19)
— Steve Reiners, Chair of the Horticulture Department at Cornell, talking about Water Management and Irrigation (March 26)
“The goal of the series is to cross pollinate innovation from our researchers with our cut flower farmers,” said Pilar McKay, Agriculture Economic Development Resource Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. "We want our cut flower businesses to grow and thrive — and being able to implement innovations that other farmers are using to grow more effectively and efficiently can only help set our Cut Flower farmers and the Finger Lakes apart from other parts of the state.”
The public is welcome to register for this event.
All programs for this series are held at 7 p.m. at the Extension office, 480 N. Main St.
The fee to see individual speakers is $15, or sign up for the entire series for $40. 4-H club members and K-12 grade students are admitted free with registered guest.
For more information, including event registration, visit www.cceontario.org.