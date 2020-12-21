The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced last week that the number of newly registered home processors in the state has increased by nearly 56 percent over the previous year.
In 2020, NYS registered 1,538 new home processors compared to 986 in 2019. Home processors are exempt from obtaining the state’s Article 20-C food processing license and Article 28 retail food store license but, to protect public health, are required to register with the state. Registration information for home-based food businesses, including a list of products permitted and labeling requirements, can be found at the Ag and Markets’ website.
“Ensuring the safety of our food supply is a critical function of the department and that includes overseeing the home processors in our state,” said Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “There has been a significant increase of New Yorkers starting a home-based food business this past year, and we urge anyone who is interested to reach out to the department to get properly registered and to understand the program’s guidelines to produce food safely. We are also encouraging consumers to be aware of the products they’re purchasing and confirm they are being made in a registered home kitchen. We want to see these small businesses succeed and the registration helps to ensure these homemade products are being made and sold safely.”
Currently, the state has 7,086 registered home processors that are making and selling items ranging from cookies to cupcakes, as well as repackaging products, from spices to trail mix.
In 2018, the department added several food items to the list that home processors were permitted to sell to consumers, including repackaged dried soup mixes, dehydrated/dried fruits and vegetables, trail mix, toffee/caramel apples, plus many more. It also expanded business opportunities for home processors by allowing them to sell their products online within New York state and sell direct from their home or at a farmers’ market.