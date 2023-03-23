Stewardship of your soil is arguably the most important job of any farmer or gardener. A Cornell Small Farms Program course on soil health will help you develop a holistic approach to preserving and building soil health and fertility. It is the basis for any farm’s success, profitability, and ecological sustainability.
Through this course, you will learn how soil properties affect growing crops and pasture, how to “read the land” and improve the four ecosystem processes. These skills will help you determine appropriate soil practices to improve the soil health of your farm or garden.
This course is intended for field crop, vegetable, and livestock producers. It's expected that students will have some experience in managing soils, even if minimal. Farmers looking for more productive soils to increase forage and crop production will benefit from taking this course.
The bulk of the course happens on your own time, with discussions, readings, and assignments in Teachable, an online course platform. The course is not offering a 6-week live session during 2022-23, but people are encouraged to complete it as a self-paced course. Participants will retain access to all materials indefinitely, and may return to participate in the live webinars in future offerings of the course if they wish.
One live session of the course is being offered Monday, March 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. During this live class the following topics will be reviewed:
Basic soil properties
Four principles of soil health
Photos of soils and how to recognize good and poor soil health (you also can submit a photo of your crop fields or pastures for discussion)
There will be opportunities to ask questions and meet your fellow students
The instructor is Elizabeth Marks, a certified educator with Holistic Management International (HMI). She serves as a biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in the Hudson Valley where she works with landowners to improve soil health and biological diversity on their farm or forest. In addition she is an instructor for NY’s Beginning Women Farmer Program and has taught workshops on Holistic Management principles. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Mount Holyoke College and lives in Chatham in a net-zero, energy efficient home she designed herself.
For more info or to register, go to https://smallfarmcourses.com/p/bf-110-soil-health.
The Cornell Small Farms Program (SFP) helps farmers get expert assistance to facilitate all phases of small farm business development. SFP is housed at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and works collaboratively with Cornell Cooperative Extension.