The LEAD New York Program recently shared its current roster of Fellows.
“Our current situation has made one thing abundantly clear: Effective leadership for our food system is more important now than it ever has been,” said Larry Van De Valk, executive director of the program. "Fortunately, our class members and alumni are stepping up to serve in a multitude of leadership capacities during this crisis, and we have a strong cohort of LEAD Fellows that will continue to develop their leadership capacity in the coming year."
He added: “Class 18 had a very successful first year, developing leadership skills and learning about the food, agriculture and natural resource sectors in New York state. Next, our Fellows will turn their attention beyond our borders, learning more about national and international political issues, trade, and global food systems. The ability to ‘think globally and act locally’ will be increasingly important as these leaders help us recover from our current challenges.”
Fellows include Emma Andrew-Swarthout of ADA Northeast; Trevor Bathel of CoBank; Whitney Beaman of LI Sustainable Winegrowing/Bedell Cellars; David Bittner of Bittner Singer Orchards; Mark Bordeau of Broome Tioga BOCES; Renee Ciardi of New York Farm Bureau; Jessica Decker of Bonduelle America; Kate Downes of NY FarmNet; Christina Hall of NYCAMH; Leslie Hamilton of Triple H Farms; James Harris of Wagner Hardwoods; Lucas Irwin of Caro Vail Inc.; John Kelder of Kelder’s Farm; Richard Kimmich of DFA Financing; Jerome Kingston of Seneca Foods; Samantha Levy of American Farmland Trust; Heather Meehan of East End Food Institute; Kathleen Noble Wolfley of Blimling & Associates; Mathew Pinckney of Helena Agri-Enterprises; Nolan Reeves of Reeves Farm; Adam Seybolt of Stewart’s Shops; Martin Slade of AHDC, Cornell University; Matthew Toussaint of Toussaint Farms; Kimberly Trombly of New York Farm Bureau; Chad Wall of New York State Department of Ag & Markets; Matt Wells of New York Apples Sales; and Hannah Worden of ABS Global.
LEAD New York is a leadership development program for adult professionals in the food, agriculture and natural resource industries. It consists of seminars, workshops, and field travel experiences both in and out of New York state, including an international study trip. The second year of the program focuses on national and international issues analysis, critical thinking, developing a “world view” and refining each member’s leadership philosophy.
Recruitment for the 19th class will begin this fall, and applications will be available in January. Applications will be due by March 1, 2021. For more information, contact Larry Van De Valk, Executive Director of LEAD New York at (607) 255-7907 or at ljv4@cornell.edu. Additional information is also available on the LEAD New York website at www.leadny.org.