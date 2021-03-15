CANANDAIGUA — Local counties have been declared eligible for Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster emergency loan assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ontario County has been declared eligible due to a freeze that began April 15 and ended June 1 last year; Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties are eligible due to freeze and frost from April 1 through June 1.
Family farmers who suffered a loss of at least 30 percent of their production are eligible for the loans. Proceeds from crop insurance and any FSA programs are taken into account when determining eligibility for production losses. Losses must be supported with documented records.
Under the FSA Emergency Loan Programs, farmers may be eligible for production loss loans of up to 100 percent of their actual losses, or the operating loan amount needed to continue in business, or a maximum principal balance outstanding of $500,000, whichever is less. Farmers must be unable to obtain credit from private commercial lenders. The interest rate on Emergency Loans is 2.375%.
Applications for loans under this emergency designation will be accepted until Sept. 15. The FSA office is at 3037 County Road 10, Canandaigua, 14424. The telephone number is (585) 394-0525, Ext. 2.