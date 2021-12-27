SYRACUSE — President Joe Biden recently announced his intent to appoint Brian S. Murray as the state director for USDA Rural Development in New York.
“As USDA continues to improve the lives of Americans each day in positive ways, we welcome these talented individuals to advancing our shared mission,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Each of them will add to the experienced, dedicated and growing team throughout the Department.”
RD state directors serve as chief executive officers of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of rural development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the national office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.
“The work we do and have done is a down payment on the future of not just our state, but more importantly our local communities, and for the nation. I am eager to continue delivering the vital programs, tools and resources to our rural communities and partners so that they may enjoy a more prosperous future,” Murray said.
Murray has spent more than 19 years with Rural Development. He started his career with the agency in 2002 as a loan specialist in the Canton field office. In 2007, he became an area director, serving New York from the state’s Southern Tier to the Canadian border. Most recently, he was the associate enterprise director for New York state.
A lifelong New Yorker, Murray hails from rural Peterboro, Madison County. He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam where he received a degree in financial economics. He also is active in his community. He serves in his local fire department as an interior firefighter and member of the rescue squad.
To view President Biden’s announcement on his intent to nominate USDA regional appointees, search for “President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, SBA, EPA, and HHS.”