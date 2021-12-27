Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. High 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.