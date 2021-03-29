New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week announced two new initiatives to strengthen the state’s Farm-to-School program, which provides new markets for New York farmers and improves access to locally grown and produced food in schools.
Working with the Department, Cornell Cooperative Extension will establish a Farm-to-School Coordinator Program to increase local agricultural product procurement in schools on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and the North Country. Additionally, the State is providing performance-based awards to schools across NYS that successfully participated in the 30% Initiative during the 2019-20 school year.
“This past year has certainly been a challenging one for our Farm-to-School programs, with many schools closed, farmers struggling with loss of markets, and the food supply chain experiencing many other disruptions due to the pandemic,” Ball said. “The new initiatives will help ensure that our nation-leading Farm-to-School program continues to be one of New York state agriculture’s best success stories as we re-open safely and move New York forward.”
Added Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr.: “The board’s commitment throughout the pandemic has been ensuring that children across the state remain as healthy as possible. One way to achieve this is to make fresh, healthy food more readily available for our students.”
“The State’s Farm-to-School program not only provides our children with access to healthy, nutritious food but it also educates them on local food systems and agriculture,” said Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “The last year has underscored the food access disparities that exist in communities across the state, the Farm-to-School program is a vital resource that can improve equity while also benefiting local producers.”
Farm-to-School Coordinator Program
To ensure smart, strategic, and sustainable farm-to-school expansion in New York State, CCE Harvest NY, which has been leading the Farm-to-School efforts in Western New York, is establishing four regional farm-to-school coordinators in areas that are currently not well served by existing programs. These coordinators will facilitate connections between food supply chain partners, campuses, and their communities to boost program success. Additionally, CCE will create a dedicated program director who will help design and guide existing farm-to-school efforts across the state, ensuring consistency with statewide program goals while meeting regional needs and opportunities.
Regional Coordinators will be added to areas around the state currently without sufficient support. Other goals of the program include:
• Facilitating idea sharing between regions
• Assisting schools to meet procurement requirements
• Coordinating local connections between farmers and producers
Farm-to-school coordinators are critical to an individual SFA’s ability to scale up local procurement efforts. This new initiative will support an equitable effort to implement farm-to-school programs across NYS, provide direct assistance to K-12 supply chain stakeholders, and streamline administrative support and leadership. Funding for the coordinators comes from the 2020-21 local assistance budget for farm-to-school programs.
Cheryl Bilinski, Agricultural Economic Development Specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension, said, “Cornell Cooperative Extension could not be more excited to partner with the Department of Agriculture and Markets on this critical next step in farm-to-school expansion. Coordinators are vital to increasing local procurement efforts among our SFAs across the state and ensuring our great New York State farms can benefit from this tremendous market opportunity.”
Farm-to-School 30% Lunch Initiative AwardsThe COVID-19 pandemic greatly disrupted school feeding programs, spurring the USDA to extend its Summer Food Service Program. Because this impacted New York’s ability to reimburse these schools under the 30% initiative, the Department is providing 55 schools with performance-based awards to offset the financial and operational burdens and to support continued participation in the program. More information about the awards is available online.
New State Guidance
Additionally, the state Education Department and Department of Agriculture and Markets issued guidance on Oct. 23 to assist SFAs in implementing the 30% initiative during the pandemic and assure for program continuity. The Guidance provides a means for SFAs to continue to count local purchases in order to qualify for 30% NYS Lunch reimbursement in the subsequent year. Together, with the new initiatives described above, this three-pronged approach strengthens NY’s Farm-to-School program and allows program continuity as the state continues to navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance is available online.
Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of the NY School Nutrition Association said, “We are so thankful to have the partners that we do at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and we really appreciate their passion to keep leading the nation with our farm-to-school programs. The pandemic highlighted just how essential school meals truly are. We applaud Commissioner Ball for all of his efforts to make sure that our schools will continue to benefit from our amazing farmers in New York State.”