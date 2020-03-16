Ronald Kuck, agricultural program educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, is reminding all farm owners that steps should be taken to protect them from the spreading coronavirus.
Those steps include:
1. Talking with employees about coronavirus, how it spreads, and how to prevent getting infected.
2. Printing the CDC factsheets and posters that can be found at cornell.us20.list-manage.com and posting them in your workplace and employee housing facilities.
3. Providing guidance to help employees clean and disinfect employer-provided housing. Following up with employees and manage the process to be sure that this happens. Set up a regular weekly and daily schedule for cleaning.
- CDC guidance for cleaning homes and be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html
4. Cleaning and disinfecting your workplace. The employee breakroom and bathroom are great places for virus to be transmitted. Clean and disinfect any areas where employees congregate or routinely touch items such as doorknobs and computer keyboards. Set up daily and weekly cleaning schedules.
5. Providing cleaning supplies such as cleaning solutions, buckets, mops, brushes, etc for cleaning at work and for those living in employer-provided housing. (CDC list of approved antimicrobial cleaning products can be found at www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-03/documents/sars-cov-2-list_03-03-2020.pdf
6. Reviewing your sick leave policy. The first advice for people who are sick is to stay home except to get medical care. Do you provide paid sick leave for your employees? If you do not, will employees feel financially obligated to come to work even if they are sick?
7. Communicating with employees that they should stay home if they are sick. Employees sometimes come to work believing they will face punishment or firing if they miss work. Be sure your employees understand that their health and that of their co-workers’ comes first.
Communicate and make a plan to cover for sick employees. CDC provides posters in English and Spanish covering symptoms of novel coronavirus.
8. Preparing your disaster contingency plan. What will you do if 50% of your employees become sick and unable to work? Are there neighboring farms who might be able to share resources in an emergency? Who will manage for a few weeks if you or another key manager are unable to leave your house or are hospitalized?
Cornell provides the Extension Disaster Education Network (EDEN) to provide community education resources across the entire disaster cycle of preparedness, response, and recovery.
Penn State also provides farm disaster preparedness resources.
At minimum, share these guidelines from New York state with your employees and family.
New York State Department of Health Prevention Tips
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Kuck can be contacted at rak76@cornell.ed or (315) 704-8810.