New York Farm Bureau members continued to make generous food donations during a challenging year for so many families in need. Last week, American Farm Bureau Federation recognized New York Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) program for its efforts to donate more than 8 million pounds of food to regional food banks across the state last year. It was the second highest donation total in the country for 2020, behind Florida. NYFB’s YF&R program was awarded a $250 check for its efforts that will be donated to Feeding New York State.
Due to the pandemic, the normal gleaning and on-farm collection events could not be conducted. Instead, farmers worked with producers and dairy manufacturers to increase their donations as there was a surge in demand at food banks across the state. Many county Farm Bureaus collaborated with member farms, food processors, other agricultural organizations and their food banks and pantries to conduct dairy product drive-thru events to distribute the food to those in need.
The 8,028,541 pounds of food collected, about a million more pounds than in 2019, was through the “Harvest for All” donation program, a nationwide annual farm donation partnership linking Farm Bureau and Feeding America in each state. In New York, NYFB’s YF&R Committee and Feeding New York State administer the statewide donation partnership. The food is then distributed among the 10 Feeding America food banks throughout the state.
In addition, county Farm Bureau members collected $3,500 from other members in 2020 that was donated for the purchase of milk along with a separate drive to purchase hams during the holiday season. Members also volunteered more than 700 hours of their time to gather donated dairy and produce and assist with the large food distribution sites.
Christina Kohler, New York Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers chairman, said, “New York’s farmers responded in a time of need, even when their own farms were facing significant market and pricing disruptions related to the pandemic. I am incredibly proud of our members who always step up to help people in their community and across the state.”
For more specific information on local food donation projects, contact your regional food bank.