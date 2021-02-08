The New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets, DEC, and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have announced the 2020 Pollinator Protection Plan Update. It outlines actions taken since the creation of the Pollinator Protection Plan and provides several recommendations to further the state’s goals to protect its pollinator populations. This includes creating the Cooperative Honey Bee Health Improvement Plan, expanding the state Beekeeper Tech Team, increasing pollinator friendly habitats, and continuing critical research on the major stressors to honey bees.
Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York continues to make great strides in restoring the health of pollinators and has the best Pollinator Protection Plan in the country. The 2020 update on the plan provides an excellent look at how far New York State has come in achieving its goals to protect our honey bees and other pollinators as well as the additional actions we can take to keep New York State moving forward. Together with our fellow agencies, DEC, OPRHP, and others, and our partners at Cornell, we are committed to conserving and growing our pollinator populations to ensure the future of agriculture and our environment.”
Added DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, “These critical updates to the Pollinator Protection Plan demonstrate New York state’s continued commitment to protecting our pollinator species from their most common environmental threats, including habitat loss, parasites, climate change, and pesticide misuse. DEC is actively working with our partners across the state to improve wildlife habitat and promote best management practices as part of the state’s efforts to maintain healthy pollinator populations, and I applaud our team of state and Cornell experts who worked hard to develop these important updates.”
The Pollinator Protection Plan has helped advance many of the state’s goals to protect its pollinator populations, including developing voluntary best management practices for all pollinator stakeholders and developing habitat enhancement efforts to protect and revive populations of native and managed pollinators. Agencies have contributed to enhancing habitats and implementing best management practices for pollinators since 2016. Agencies have conducted pollinator surveys; reduced or altered mowing practices to avoid disruptions to pollinator life cycles, provide late-season forage and aid in wildflower seed dispersal; planted pollinator friendly trees and flowers in landscaping; installed bee boxes in viable areas; implemented 11 critical projects that enhanced native pollinator habitat; and educated the public on the diversity and importance of native pollinators.
The Pollinator Plan Update recommends that all state agencies continue to conserve, maintain, and expand pollinator gardens and larger pollinator habitats, emphasizing the use of native plantings.
The Apiary Inspection Program, housed at the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, focuses on the inspection of commercial migratory beekeepers and general inspections to ensure the health of New York’s honey bee population. To help the Apiary Inspection Program document and manage the incidence of parasites, disease, and other pollinator health threats, legislation has been developed to implement a Cooperative Honey Bee Health Improvement Program. This would provide information on the annual population of managed pollinators in each county within New York, allowing for better communication with beekeepers on honey bee health to aid in research and development of best management practices.
In response to rising concerns about honey bee declines, the New York State Pollinator Protection Plan included the development and expansion of the NYS Beekeeper Tech Team at Cornell. The team works directly with beekeepers to improve honey bee health, reduce colony losses, and increase profitability of the beekeeping industry. To date, the Tech Team has worked with a total of 58 beekeepers who manage 27,094 colonies in New York State. The team has sampled colonies from 138 apiaries across 30 counties to assess the queen status, population strength, brood health, and to collect Varroa, Nosema, and pesticide samples.