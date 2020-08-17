The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has announced that the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board has issued a Requests for Proposals for dairy promotion projects, as part of its $15 million checkoff fund.
The RFP solicits proposals for projects that market and promote New York-produced fluid milk and dairy products with the goal of increasing consumer demand for and consumption of New York’s many dairy products.
Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the DPO Advisory Board. Project proposals may not promote a specific brand or trade name.
To be considered for funding, applications are due Sept. 7. Applications and additional information can be found on the Department’s website, agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dpo-promotion-rfp-submission-document-2021.
Funding is made available directly from New York state dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act, and is intended to help dairy farmers and processors further their reach to both domestic and international markets.
An RFP focusing on dairy research projects was released on July 24 and can be accessed at agriculture.ny.gov/news/part-15-million-fund-dairy-promotion-order-advisory-board-announces-request-proposals-research.
The DPO Advisory Board met on July 27 to discuss its priorities and goals for 2021 and to receive updates on previously funded projects. The Board identified six goals to guide its work in boosting the dairy industry in New York. The goals are:
• Increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by youth (lunches, breakfasts, and other offerings)
• Promote uniqueness of, and increase sales of, New York milk, dairy products and/or ingredients throughout the entire food supply chain through various distribution channels, including but not limited to, retail stores, e-commerce, curb-side sales, etc.
• Improve the image of dairy products and/or dairy producers among consumers, improving the acceptance and consumption of New York milk and dairy products.
• Improve communication to dairy producers to inform them how they can highlight their sustainability story to help increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products.
• Increase the sales and consumption of milk and dairy products produced in the U.S. and exported to other countries.
• Participate in national programs influencing increased consumption of milk and dairy products.
As part of the project overview, the Board was briefed on the status of the 2020 research and promotion projects to date. Last year, the Board approved funding for seven research and promotion projects, all of which are underway, including $1,500,111 to Cornell University to research new dairy products and improve product food safety procedures.