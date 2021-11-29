State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last week encouraged holiday shoppers looking for that perfect last-minute gift to visit a Taste NY Market and buy local this holiday season in support of New York’s farmers.
New York’s regional Welcome Centers’ Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores around the state offer specialty gift items as well as pre-made and customized gift baskets for everyone on the holiday shopping list. Many stores are also offering a variety of safe shopping options, including curbside pickup. ShopTasteNY.com additionally offers an opportunity to ship New York’s finest products right to your door.
“Products grown and produced right here in New York State make the best gifts to share with family and friends and are easily accessible during this challenging time for the global supply chain,” Ball said. “I encourage everyone to visit a Taste NY Market to choose from a selection of beautifully made baskets filled with New York food, beverages, and other specialty products that are sure to bring joy to all, or shop online at ShopTasteNY.com. When you choose Taste NY for your holiday shopping, you are supporting local farmers and small businesses and giving unique, beautiful gifts to your loved ones.”
For the holiday season, Taste NY Markets across New York are curating a variety of unique themed gift baskets filled with local goods. Some examples made by the Finger Lakes Welcome Center include:
Breakfast Lover’s Gift Set
Maple syrup from Sage Family Maple
Bourbon cream from Black Button Distilling
Coffee from Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters
Pancake or waffle mix from New Hope Mills
Jam from Hip Artisan
I Miss Summer Gift Set
Bloody Mary mix from Nelson Farms
Clipper Sauce from Brother’s Still & Grill
Slushie flavor from Hazlitt 1852 Winery
Wine from Hazlitt 1852 & Montezuma Winery
Self Care Gift Set
Nail file from I Love New York
Lotion from Soap & Garden
Scent from Avital’s Apiaries
Candle from Finger Lakes Soap Company
Soap from Avital’s & Finger Lakes Soap Company
For the Dog Gift Set
Paw wax from Delightfully Delicious
Dog treats from Delightfully Delicious
Thanksgiving Gift Set
Cheese from Muranda Cheese
Summer sausage from Hoffmann
Corn bread mix from Poor Richard’s
Honey from Kutik’s
For a sneak peek at these options and other available gifts from Taste NY Markets, go to agriculture.ny.gov/business/taste-ny-holiday-baskets.
Taste NY Markets are also a great place to purchase a wide range of foods and beverages, from charcuterie meats and cheeses to wine and cider, that can be used to create fresh, delicious holiday meals. In addition, Taste NY gift stores and product displays can be found in travel and tourism hubs across the State, such as service areas along the New York State Thruway, airports, and train stations. For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.
In addition, ShopTasteNY.com allows consumers to shop for New York agricultural products and gifts from the comfort of their own homes. ShopTasteNY.com has holiday gift sets available for purchase in addition to their regular selection of products that highlight the quality and diversity of New York’s agricultural regions. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers should place orders by Dec. 17 to ensure the best chance of arrival by Dec. 24.
“The Finger Lakes Welcome Center is proud to be part of the Taste NY team. The Finger Lakes Region has an abundant bounty of products such as craft beverages, health and beauty products, salad dressings, pasta sauces, maple and honey products, and jams,” said Jennifer Kim, Market Manager, Finger Lakes Welcome Center. “Currently, our Taste NY market carries over 400 products with roughly 75% sourced from the Finger Lakes Region, making us a great place to shop and support local. Shop us year-round, as the Finger Lakes Welcome Center’s Taste NY market offers monthly featured items, a coffee loyalty program, and a craft beverage club, all with stunning views of Seneca Lake.”