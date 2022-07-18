New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that four finalists have been selected for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM)-Leopold Conservation Award. New York’s longstanding AEM Award partnered with the nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award program in 2020 to honor a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for their efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.
Two of the finalists are local — Humbert Farms of Clyde and Lawnhurst Farms of Stanley.
“New York State is a leader in the fight against climate change nationwide, and our farmers are key in helping us to progress toward our climate goals while protecting our land and water and growing food for families to put on the table,” Ball said. “The four finalists selected for this year’s AEM-Leopold Conservation Award exemplify the best of what we see across our state, who are leading the way in implementing conservation practices on their farms and in their communities. I congratulate our finalists and thank them for inspiring others in the agricultural community in New York to follow their lead.”
• Humbert Farms of Clyde in Wayne County: Mark and Lisa Humbert have been leading by example and working with industry partners, the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District, and USDA-NRCS to advance nutrient management and soil health with their corn, soybean, and wheat crops for years. Buffer strips, cover crops, and reduced tillage all help with their goal of not allowing soil to leave their 3,500-acre farm by air or water. Through these practices, the Humberts avoid unnecessary applications of fertilizers, make the most of nutrients and organic matter from manure imported from neighboring farms, bolster soil health, and improve crop yields. The Humberts also have hosted several demonstration days and trainings with the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA-NRCS.
• Lawnhurst Farms of Stanley in Ontario County: The Jensen family utilizes conservation crop rotations, vertical tillage, cover crops, and drag-hose manure incorporation to improve soil health, reduce compaction, recycle nutrients, and prevent erosion on 2,300 acres of cropland that support their 1,800-cow dairy. The farm’s anaerobic digester turns manure and other organic waste into enough electricity to power 420 homes per day while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Many of these advancements have been aided by the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Cornell Pro-Dairy Program, and industry partners. Further, Lawnhurst Farms frequently hosts tours for local elementary schools and collegiate environmental science students.
The other two finalists for the 2022 AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are Echo Farm of Essex in Essex County and Greenfield Farms, LLC of Skaneateles in Onondaga County.
Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer said, “These award finalists are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber.”
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on working land. The award is presented to landowners in 24 states.
Awarded in partnership with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, the AEM-LCA award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for their efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.
Earlier this year, New York State Soil and Water Conservation Districts were encouraged to identify and nominate the best examples of conservation success in their district. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
The annual award will be presented later this summer. The farm honored will also be featured in a video promoting their award-winning conservation practices.