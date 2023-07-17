LEXINGTON, Kentucky — On June 26-27, a team of local students captured first place in the National Holstein Foundation Dairy Bowl, a premier event designed to test the knowledge of youth that was held during the Holstein Association USA Convention.
“Congratulations to Coach Jonathan Taylor and the members of the Wayne-Ontario County Junior Holstein team for winning first place in the Senior Dairy Bowl competition,” said State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “Held during Dairy Month at the National Holstein Convention in Lexington, the Senior Dairy Bowl is a serious and significant competition testing the knowledge of teams from across the United States.”
The local team members were Gabriella Taylor, George Andrew Jr., Annika Donick and Elise Donlick.
“These young adults continue to represent our area and New York state in such a positive manner,” Helming added. “It is exciting to watch them pursue their goals and achieve success at such a high level. I wish them continued success with all of their future endeavors.”
The National Holstein Dairy Bowl is one of the nation’s most challenging contests for dairy industry youth, and it attracts young people from throughout the United States. Dairy Bowl provides an environment in which youth, ages 9-21, can test their knowledge of feeds and feeding, milk quality, herd health, udder health, breeding and genetics, marketing, dairy foods, calf raising, and the Holstein breed.
It is held annually at the National Holstein Convention, which rotates location each year.
“Congratulations to the Wayne-Ontario County Junior Holstein Championship Team for their win at the Senior Dairy Bowl Competition,” said Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons. “Commonly referred to as the ‘Super Bowl of the Dairy World,’ this four-person team led by Coach Jonathan Taylor proved they are uniquely set up for a life in agriculture. Together they displayed top tier leadership, critical thinking, and communication skills as they represented our whole agricultural community against the best and the brightest from around the country. Again, congratulations to Captain Gabriella, George, Annika and Elsie on this great performance, we are all very proud of this accomplishment.”
Said Gabriella Taylor: “I have participated in this contest for many years and have looked forward to this opportunity. Competing at such a high level is incredibly challenging, and I, as well as my teammates, have so much respect for all the other competitors. We understand the dedication, teamwork, leadership, and patience that this contest requires. We are so honored to be the winner of this year’s contest. I am so grateful to my teammates and our coach, (Taylor’s father) Jonathan Taylor.”
Holstein Association USA is a nonprofit membership organization of 7,300 youth members with strong interest in raising, breeding, and milking Holstein cattle. Holstein Association USA is the world’s largest dairy cattle breed organization and is headquartered in Brattleboro, Vermont.
The Holstein Foundation’s mission is to promote and support programs that develop leadership for the dairy industry. The Foundation’s programs are about the future — giving youth the tools they need to succeed. Educating and training dairy youth and young adults is critical to the future and stability of the dairy industry.