PENN YAN — The challenges associated with operating slow moving vehicles — or SMVs — on the roads and highways are increasing and both the Yates County Farm Bureau and Yates County Sheriff’s Department are planning to do something about it.
The Yates Farm Bureau Board of Directors announces the creation of a joint task force involving Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and the members of the Farm Bureau organization. Spike has served on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and has worked with groups and agencies across New York state helping to address the challenges of slow moving vehicle awareness on public highways.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Yates County Farm Bureau will be hosting a public meeting featuring a keynote address and presentation by Spike. The open meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Yates County Auditorium (Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan). Spike’s presentation will last about an hour. After the presentation, a think-tank session will be conducted with the goal of creating a Yates County action plan for SMV awareness and safety. Spike also will present ideas for possible funding sources for implementation of the county-wide initiative.
All members of the Yates County Farm Bureau as well as the Yates County community are invited and encouraged to attend this informational session; your input is crucial to the success of this program. Contact John Kriese, Yates County Farm Bureau Membership Chair, at (315) 856-0234 or by email (hereford@frontiernet.net) for any additional information about the SMV presentation and think-tank session.