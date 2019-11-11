CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Agricultural Enhancement Board, the Ontario County Planning Department, the Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Genesee Land Trust are sponsoring a series of four workshops for farmland owners on agricultural conservation easements and the New York State Farmland Protection Implementation Grant programs (sometimes referred to as purchase of development rights).
The series is intended to provide more in-depth information for farmland owners who are interested in knowing how these farmland protection tools could fit into their short- and long-term farm business planning and land-protection goals.
There is no charge for the sessions. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Register online at co.ontario.ny.us/FormCenter/Planning-19/Registration-for-Winter-20192020-Conserv-147.
For more information, contact Maria Rudzinski, senior planner, Ontario County Planning Department, at (585) 396-4416 or email maria.rudzinski@co.ontario.ny.us.
Workshops will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility, 2914 County Road 48. The sessions:
• Tuesday, Dec. 9: Overview of Agricultural Conservation Easements as a Farmland Protection Option for Landowners.
• Tuesday, Dec. 16: Business Organization, Transition Planning and Legacy Consideration for Farmland Owners.
• Tuesday, Jan. 6: Developing a Land Plan for an Agricultural Conservation Easement. Appraisals: Determining the value of farmland and agricultural conservation easements.
• Tuesday, Jan. 13: In-depth Look at the state DAM Agricultural Conservation Easement & the State Farmland Protection Grant Process.