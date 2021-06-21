The three finalists have been named for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM)-Leopold Conservation Award. Last year, New York’s longstanding AEM Award joined forces with the nationally recognized Leopold Conservation Award program to honor one farm, and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District, for its outstanding efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on working land. The award is presented to landowners in 22 states.
The finalists for the 2021 AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are:
Greenfield Farms, LLC of Skaneateles in Onondaga County: The Greenfields are fourth-generation farmers growing 1,400 acres of corn, soybeans, hay, wheat, and oats. Located in the Skaneateles and Owasco Lake watersheds, the farm has adopted no-till and cover crop conservation practices to reduce erosion and build soil health. The Greenfields volunteered to be part of AEM’s Whole Farm Plan process in 1994. They use variable rate technology to apply just the right amount of lime and fertilizers required to grow crops.
Honorone Farm of Canajoharie in Montgomery County: Scott and Kathie Ryan and their son Justin operate a 90-cow dairy farm where they are committed to voluntary implementation of conservation BMP systems utilizing the AEM program. The farm’s use of cover crops, reduced tillage practices, and buffer areas improve soil health, reduce erosion, and protect water quality.
Table Rock Farm of Castile in Wyoming County: Meghan Hauser and Maureen De Gloyer milk 1,250 dairy cows and grow 1,800 acres of corn, hay, and peas. Table Rock Farm is a long-time participant in many research studies that improve soil health and encourage conservation, including a three-year cover crop study with American Farmland Trust.
The annual award will be presented later this summer.