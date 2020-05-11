GENEVA — In the tradition of May Day, also known as International Workers Day, Rural & Migrant Ministry in Lyons, dedicated the first day of May to celebrating farmworkers throughout the Finger Lakes Region. As farmworkers continue to work during the COVID-19 outbreak, RMM invited the community to join in their effort to “thank the hands that feed us.” RMM was joined by the Finger Lakes Rapid Response Network in this effort.
Twenty-nine people delivered doughnuts and coffee to farmworkers around the Finger Lakes. Drivers arrived at the Salvation Army in Geneva to pick up supplies. Following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, FLX Rapid Response and Rural & Migrant Ministry organizers brought coffee and doughnuts out to each car. Then the drivers fanned out to 25 farms throughout the Finger Lakes.
Gail Dalmat, a Finger Lakes Rapid Response Network member from Romulus, explained that she has been following FLX RRN and RRM on social media, but this was the first time she has been able to support the organizations’ missions in person. She delivered a Si se Peudes poster, coffee, doughnuts, cups, creamer, etc. to a large factory farm in King Ferry. She says, “I chatted briefly with the fellows who came out to my car to collect the snacks. My late husband was born in Guatemala and I always enjoy chatting, as best as I am able, when I meet someone from there. I’m grateful that I was able to perform a mitzvah and work for justice this Mayday.”
RRM and FLX RRN also delivered doughnuts and coffee to Wegmans Workers and Community Health in Geneva. FLX RRN organizer Hannah Dickinson explained, “Finger Lakes Community Health has provided healthcare to agricultural workers in our region for over thirty years. It is no surprise that they have been on the front lines of testing, treating, and supporting farmworkers during the COVID-19 crisis too. We delivered coffee and doughnuts to Community Health as a show of our appreciation for their longtime advocacy for farmworkers, but also to help show that we are all connected: without our agricultural workers, grocery store workers, or healthcare workers society would simply cease running. May Day is about recognizing the central role of workers to our political, economic, and social lives.”
RMM’s display of gratitude follows a six-week long effort to address the potentially devastating impact of the coronavirus on migrant communities and farmworkers by providing masks and accurate information to farmworkers. So far, the Lyons-based office of the organization has distributed more than 1,500 masks to farmworkers who were previously working without protection. Each mask was distributed with a fact sheet about how COVID-19 is transmitted, best practices for staying healthy, farmworkers’ rights, and where to access resources.
“It’s not just coffee. And it’s not just a doughnut. To each and every one of the farmworkers we work with, we are pausing to say — we see you, and we are so grateful for your work that keeps others free from hunger. Although we have to keep our distance, we are offering our support and ensuring people know they are not alone,” said RMM Western New York Coordinator Gabriela Quintanilla.
For over 35 years, RMM has worked to build power in rural communities through rural empowerment. Through an emergency relief fund, in part funded by donations made through a GoFundMe initiative, the organization has also provided families with funds for groceries and utilities. To learn more about their COVID-19 relief efforts, or how to support their mission, visit the Rural & Migrant Ministry Facebook page or website.
FLX RRN is a far newer organization. It describes itself as a regional team coming together to respond to immediate needs caused by immigration policies that destroy people’s lives. They respond to three different stages of need: emergency response, aftermath, and community-building. “During the coronavirus crisis, FLX RRN’s emergency response team is still on call with physical distancing protocols in place,” explained FLX RRN organizer Melina Ivanchikova. “We have also been working with local organizations like RRM and BluePrint Geneva and local volunteers to help keep our non-citizen farmworkers from going hungry. It’s ludicrous that the very people who grow and harvest our food are unable to feed their families, but without workplace protections, state, or federal relief, a farmworker out of work is a farmworker who can no longer afford groceries, let alone rent, utilities, and all their other expenses.”
To learn more about FLX RRN or to join their network visit FLX Rapid Response Network’s Facebook page or email fingerlakesrapidreponse@gmail.com
Alejandra Molina, member of FLX Solidarity Network and organizer with FLX RNN, explained that it is more important than ever that “We stand with farmworkers. We may be six feet apart but our solidarity and gratitude have neither bounds nor boundaries.”