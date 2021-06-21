Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 299 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK CAYUGA JEFFERSON LEWIS OSWEGO IN WESTERN NEW YORK ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CHAUTAUQUA ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON MONROE NIAGARA ONTARIO ORLEANS WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BATAVIA, BUFFALO, CANANDAIGUA, FAIR HAVEN, GENESEO, JAMESTOWN, LOWVILLE, MEDINA, NEWARK, NIAGARA FALLS, OLEAN, OSWEGO, ROCHESTER, WARSAW, WATERTOWN, AND WELLSVILLE.