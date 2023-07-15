Mr. Irwin’s viewpoint (“Greenidge a critical economic engine,” Insight, July 8) fails to address Greenidge’s broader economic impacts, along with the health, safety, and future welfare of the area. Further, his effort to single out certain organizations won’t get Greenidge’s Title V Air Permit back, since it was the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation that issued a Notice of Denial of this permit citing its violation of NY’s climate law.
Meanwhile, Greenidge is still operating as it appeals that decision — still accelerating climate change, harming the environment, and threatening the Finger Lakes’ $3 billion, 60,000-employee agritourism economy, even as the company faces threats of delisting from the NASDAQ. Additionally, in November 2022, Gov. Hochul signed the first-in-the-nation moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil-fueled power plants that produce their own energy to mine crypto, putting a pause on other decommissioned power plants from being resurrected for crypto mining.
Meanwhile, Irwin urges our community to consider monetary support only, claiming the community would falter financially if not for their taxes. This is the slippery slope the residents in Seneca Falls are all too familiar with as host to New York state’s largest landfill, Seneca Meadows. It is like SMI saying, “Ignore those cancer clusters; your taxes are low! You need us.”
Yates County already has an industry that generates sustainable revenue for local people. Yates is the largest wine grape and second largest total grape grower in New York. It is unique in the number of wineries it possesses, its extensive organic industry and the diversity of farm products it grows. In other words, the county’s economy relies heavily on agriculture and tourism, all of which Greenidge threatens.
On Father’s Day weekend, Greenidge welcomed visitors with gas flaring that could be seen on both sides of the lake. A 2022 study found that gas flares produce PM 2.5 — the same type of air pollution that shrouded New York from the Canadian wildfires last month. Particles in the PM 2.5 size range are able to travel into the lungs and are linked to health problems including asthma, heart disease, and other illnesses. Noise pollution also comes with health risks, according to a recent report in the New York Times. It’s a largely unrecognized health threat that is increasing the risk of hypertension, stroke and heart attacks worldwide.
Grape growers experienced unusually warm temperatures in April, followed by a devastating frost in May. Now some are concerned that if the wildfires in Canada continue, they could be dumping gallons of wine with smoke taint, as they have had to do in California. Make no mistake, these and other issues are caused by climate change, which Greenidge is a large contributor to. At full capacity, it would emit over a million tons of CO2 into the air each year; equivalent to 100,000 homes.
The revenue Greenidge generates is from purchasing natural gas from elsewhere, buying crypto machines from elsewhere, and paying high priced managers- most from elsewhere. A count of cars in their parking lot gives a better clue as to people employed. It is probably less than the average McDonald’s restaurant. The true measure of economic impact is in the jobs it creates that puts food on the table, generates sales for suppliers and services, and generates additional tax revenue many multiples of what Greenidge could claim.
Rather than boasting about a percentage of county tax revenue, a multigenerational member of the community like Irwin should be performing a risk vs. reward analysis that would reveal that the 10% they claim is pocket change, compared to the agricultural and tourism industry, which is the life blood of Yates County. Greenidge brings with it a potentially warming lake and mammoth amounts of greenhouse gas emissions — at the detriment of that driving economic engine — all to make virtual money designed to line the pockets of people who go from one community to another and promise jobs that never materialize.
A far better scenario would be to turn Greenidge, with its abundant grid connections, into a more compatible economic partner for renewable energy production — with new jobs and IRA funds and/or a hub to showcase agritourism businesses.
With increasing catastrophic climate events including Canadian wildfires that drive dense air pollution into New York, every measure must be taken to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and hazardous air pollution. Greenidge cannot look the other way and jeopardize our climate, economy and our health by continuing to burn fracked gas for Bitcoin mining.