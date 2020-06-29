Cornell Cooperative Extension has partnered with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to distribute free sanitizer (from NYS Cleans) and cloth face coverings for farmers and farm employees.
Yates County farmers needing sanitizer or face coverings for themselves and/or employees can request supplies by calling Cornell Cooperative Extenion Yates County at (315) 536-5123. Leave a message with your name, phone number and that you are looking for hand sanitizer. Your call will be returned as quickly as possible. The only data we will collect is your ZIP code, number of people working on the farm, type of farm and how much sanitizer you need.
Hand sanitizer is available in gallon sized jugs and 2 oz. personal-sized bottles. It is recommended that farmers pick up the gallon sized containers in multiples of two to ensure receiving a pump top, which are limited.
There are two distribution sites in Yates County. Sanitizer can be delivered to the farm if transportation is a challenge.
It is anticipated that additional deliveries will be made in the future, so if you do not receive free product this first distribution, you will be put on a list and notified when future distributions occur.