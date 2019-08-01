SENECA FALLS — Industrial grade hemp production has been added as an Empire Farm Days focus area with seminars and a daily demonstration crop walk.
The programming includes an Albany update by Assemblywoman and Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo and presentations by academic and industry leaders.
On Tuesday and Thursday, Cornell Hemp Research Team Leader Dr. Larry Smart will present a Cornell research update on grain, fiber and CBD production in New York state. He will discuss the results of hemp trials in place since 2017. Immediately following his presentation, Dr. Chris Becker, a research scientist with BAAR Scientific, will offer a harvesting hemp program and field demonstration tour.
On Wednesday, the new Hemp Center programming from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. includes Lupardo providing insight on state efforts to grow the NY hemp industry.
Lupardo introduced and passed the 2014 bill that allowed hemp to be grown in New York for the first time in 80 years; since then, she has authored several bills to grow and expand the industry. She and state Sen. Jen Metzger recently passed NY hemp extracts legislation that expands the state’s current industrial hemp law to regulate the production and marketing of hemp extracts such as cannabidiol.
Hemp Center speakers on Wednesday also include Jeff Kostuik, Director of Operations Central Canada, U.S. and International for Hemp Genetics International based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Kostuik is considered one of the best speakers on hemp nutrition and agronomy with nearly 20 years’ experience. He chairs the research committee of the Canadian Hemp Trade Alliance.
Main Street Farms owner and co-manager Allan Gandelman of Cortland, will share “A Grower’s Experience: Growing Hemp fro CBD” on Wednesday, and Becker, a hemp researcher and plant pathologist, will present information on growing hemp for grain and fiber production and lead a crop demonstration tour.
“Hemp offers farmers a potential new crop, however, as with any new crops, it is critical to obtain the information you need to be successful before investing land, time and money. Empire Farm Days offers a great opportunity to talk with experienced growers about the conditions best suited to hemp production,” said Becker who has experience in the agricultural education, industry, research and consultancy fields.
Find more information at www.empirefarmdays.com and on Facebook.
