SENECA FALLS — Begin Again Horse Rescue of Lima, will be a featured equine presenter in the Runnings Round-Up live horse round pen.
The volunteer-based not-for-profit organization that maintains a 28-acre farm in Lima and uses a network of foster farms to help neglected, abused and at-risk equine animals will be the featured presenter at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Begin Again Horse Rescue rehabilitates and places horses of all breeds, mules, donkeys, drafts and miniature horses through permanent-lease adoption to qualified homes. Co-founder and president Jennifer Lilly was a popular new presenter at Empire Farm Days in 2018 along with miniature horses who serve as educational animals with the program.
“Empire Farm Days was a great place to meet horse enthusiasts and to inform the public about the proper care of horses and how programs like Begin Again Horse Rescue are helping animals overcome neglect or abuse, whether from it is from ignorance, loss of interest or personal crisis,” said Lilly.
Begin Again Horse Rescue volunteers will have adoption information, donation opportunities, and theme clothing for purchase at the show on Thursday.
The Runnings Round-Up live horse demonstrations are part of the activities, seminars, information exhibits, test drives, field demonstrations and fun at the Empire Farm Days agricultural and rural living showcase.
Admission is free; parking is $10 per vehicle.
For more information, visit www.empirefarm days.com and look for it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.