The state Plastic Bag Waste Reduction Act (Article 27, Title 28), which went into effect March 1, will drastically reduce the use of single-use plastic bags within the state. As with any new law, there are some challenges for businesses on how to adjust. Cooperative Extension has had several queries on how the new law will affect farm stands and u-pick operations selling fruits, vegetables and flowers direct to the public. The new rule specifically exempts plastic bags used to:
“Contain or wrap uncooked meat, fish, seafood, poultry, other unwrapped or non-prepackaged food, flower, plant, or other item to separate it from other items to avoid contamination, prevent damage from moisture, or for sanitary, public health, or environmental protection purposes.”
“Used solely to package items from bulk containers, including fruits, vegetables, grains, candy, small hardware items (such as nuts, bolts, and screws), live insects, fish, crustaceans, mollusks, or other aquatic items requiring a waterproof bag”
If your farm-stand uses single-use plastic bags to package bulk (unpackaged) vegetables, baked goods or for bagging cut flowers, you may continue to use the same bags you have used in the past. However, if you are also selling packaged products such as maple syrup, bagged greens or eggs in cartons, it is now technically illegal for you to place those in the same bag with the produce as that would change the purpose of the bag. The consumer, once they have received the bag from you, may choose to put in their other purchases. A little round-about, but it keeps you within the law. Bags made from biodegradable plastic are not exempt from the law.
Another quick note: As tempting as it is to reduce your plastic use by reusing plastic bags, from a food safety perspective, I would discourage doing so as there is a risk of contamination from what the bag held before.
For more information, contact the NYSDEC Bureau of Waste Reduction & Recycling at (518) 402-8706, or email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov.